Hutchison retired Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hutchison was drafted with the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Bulls. From there, he played for the Windy City Bulls, Wizards, Suns, Santa Cruz Warriors and finally, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Hutchison averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.8 minutes in five games in the G League this season.