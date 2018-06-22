Chandler Hutchison: Selected by Chicago
Hutchison was selected by the Bulls with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Hutchison averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior at Boise State last season, carrying the bulk of the team's offense. While not an elite athlete, he's explosive enough to make hard drives to the basket and be successful in pushing the ball in transition. If he can continue developing his three-point shot, ball-handling and defensive versatility, he may develop into a quality role player in the league.
