Vaudrin posted six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Windy City.

Vaudrin made the most of his time off the bench, looking efficient from the field and finding a way to contribute in other categories. However, this game was likely an outlier rather than a sign of what's to come for him, as he often has a limited role off the bench for the Charge.