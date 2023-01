Vaudrin registered six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's win over Windy City.

Vaudrin has struggled off the bench and has failed to make an impact when given a chance. Even though he's logging 20.5 minutes per game, he's only averaging 3.7 points per contest.