Vaudrin posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Vaudrin was one of five players that scored in double digits for the Charge in this loss, and he logged a team-high 31 minutes. He hasn't been a very reliable performer, though, averaging just 5.9 points per contest in his 18 outings (seven starts) so far.