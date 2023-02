Vaudrin posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Vaudrin got a spot start Monday and made the most of the opportunity, putting up solid numbers across and registering a double-double. This was an outlier for him, however, as he's averaging just 5.6 points and 5.5 rebounds across 13 outings in the campaign.