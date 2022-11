Vaudrin (knee) logged 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Skyforce, registering four points (2-2 FG) and three assists.

Vaudrin was dealing with a knee injury, but the injury didn't turn out to be serious, and he's already seeing his regular workload. He should continue to come off the bench for the Charge, though he doesn't play a major role for the team on either end of the court.