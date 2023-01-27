Vaudrin notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over College Park.

Vaudrin came out of nowhere to deliver his best performance of the campaign, as he was active on both ends of the court while ending four assists away from recording a triple-double. He's averaging only 4.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, though, so there's a chance this game was an outlier and not a reasonable expectation of what he'll do in the coming games.