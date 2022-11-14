Vaudrin mustered 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-106 win over the Gold.

Vaudrin played a minimal role in the first three games for the Charge, but he made the most of his season-high 28 minutes Sunday and scored in double digits for the first time in the current campaign. That said, he's not expected to hover around those figures on a regular basis. He's averaging only 5.3 points per game to begin the campaign.