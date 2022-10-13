The 76ers waived Bassey on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 76ers' addition of Montrezl Harrell just over a month ago likely was a major factor in the team's decision to move on from Bassey, who wasn't expected to open the season higher than fourth on the depth chart at center behind Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Harrell. Bassey, the No. 53 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, impressed during his time in the G League as a rookie and was a strong performer in his limited action for the 76ers on a per-minute basis. In just 7.3 minutes per game over his 23 appearances, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Bassey averaged 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.