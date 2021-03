Brown had 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Brown looked sharp from the field and made 50 percent of his field goals and his three-point attempts. He has scored in double digits in four games in a row, averaging 15.5 points per game in that span.