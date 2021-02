Brown had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Brown missed just three shots from the field and surpassed the 15-point mark for the third time over his last four appearances. Brown hasn't been able to repeat the same numbers he delivered last season, but he's still averaging a decent 11.4 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field through nine appearances for Iowa.