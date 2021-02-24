Brown had 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Brown had been struggling a bit with his shot of late but ended with more than 20 points here while also shooting the ball accurately from the field. This kind of performance should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward, but he's likely to remain as a secondary scoring option in upcoming games behind names such as Tyler Cook and Lindell Wigginton.