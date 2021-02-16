Brown registered nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Monday's loss against the Ignite.

Brown had a woeful shooting performance but made his presence felt on other areas of the game, pacing the Wolves in both assists and steals. He might be versatile enough to contribute on both ends of the court, but he needs to shoot the ball better -- he's making just 31.8 percent of his field-goal attempts through his first two games of the campaign.