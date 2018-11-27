Charles Cooke: Fully healthy, scores 20
Cooke scored 20 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists in the loss Saturday to South Bay.
Cooke had been limited with a thigh injury earlier last week, but the shooting guard has evidently returned to full form, averaging 30 minutes across the Friday/Saturday back-to-back with South Bay.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country