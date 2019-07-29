Cooke is expected to sign a contract with Medi Bayreuth of the German Bundesliga League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.

Cooke played for Miami during summer league, but he'll head overseas instead of likely playing for a G-League team later this year. He last appeared in the NBA during the 2017 season, averaging 2.9 minutes and 0.5 points over 13 contests with New Orleans.