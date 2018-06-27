Charles Cooke: Headed to unrestricted free agency
Cooke didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Pelicans and will now become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Cooke was signed to a two-way contract last season, ultimately seeing action in just 14 games with the Pelicans. Instead, Cooke spent most of his time with the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars, where he played in 25 games and averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.3 minutes. The 23-year-old should be able to score a training camp invite elsewhere, though there's a decent chance he starts the upcoming campaign in the G-League once again.
