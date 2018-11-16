Charles Cooke: Held out Thursday
Cooke did not play in Thursday's contest against the Blue due to an injured thigh.
It's unclear when Cooke exactly suffered the injury given the guard had played in the team's previous five games, but he'll have an opportunity to take the court Saturday against the Memphis Hustle.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.