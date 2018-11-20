Charles Cooke: Remains out Saturday
Cooke (thigh) didn't play Saturday against Memphis.
Cooke is averaging 7.2 points over 20.8 minutes per contest with the Skyforce this season, although he's been sidelined recently with a thigh injury. His next chance to return is scheduled for Friday against South Bay.
