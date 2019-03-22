Cooke registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in the 130-112 loss Tuesday to the Blue.

Both Cooke and fellow two-way player Duncan Robinson combined for 62 points, but the duo attempted an outstanding 42 of the team's 87 shots. In 41 games with Sioux Falls, Cooke is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.