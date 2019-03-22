Charles Cooke: Scores 26 despite blowout loss
Cooke registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in the 130-112 loss Tuesday to the Blue.
Both Cooke and fellow two-way player Duncan Robinson combined for 62 points, but the duo attempted an outstanding 42 of the team's 87 shots. In 41 games with Sioux Falls, Cooke is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.