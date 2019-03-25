The Heat don't plan to re-sign Cooke after his 10-day contract expired Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce -- Miami's G League affiliate -- has completed its season, allowing the Heat to carry two-way players Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten on the roster for the rest of the season without impacting either player's service time. As a result of those two arrivals, the Heat didn't have much incentive to keep Cooke around as extra insurance off the bench. Cooke didn't see any game action during his week-and-a-half stint with Miami.