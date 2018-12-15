Charles Cooke: Unable to play Friday
Cooke (concussion) did not play in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Cooke has missed time earlier this season with a thigh injury, but is averaging 25.2 minutes in 12 games this season. An already taxed depth chart for Sioux Falls will likely be without Cooke for at least the next couple of contests.
