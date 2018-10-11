Charles Cooke: Waived by Heat
Cooke was waived by the Heat on Thursday.
Cooke was only on the roster for a handful of days, as the the Heat were likely just trying to secure his G-League rights. Unless Cooke fields interest elsewhere in the NBA or receives a lucrative contract offer overseas, look for him start the 2018-19 campaign in the G-League with the Heat affiliate.
More News
-
Heat's Charles Cooke: Inks deal with Miami•
-
Charles Cooke: Headed to unrestricted free agency•
-
Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Has not scored since Dec. 19•
-
Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Plays 18 minutes in G-League return•
-
Pelicans' Charles Cooke: DNP-Injury Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Transferred to G-League•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.