Matthews supplied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across two minutes in Windy City's 135-110 win over Texas on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has now played nine minutes or fewer in five straight games, including three or less in the last four. Matthews has only scored in double digits once -- back on Jan. 19 against College Park -- and retains minimal fantasy value at the moment thanks to the absence of opportunity.