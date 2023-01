Matthews compiled 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-111 loss to College Park.

With Windy City shorthanded, Matthews received extended minutes and scored a season-high 16 points. His 30 minutes of playing time were the most he's received all year and he's now averaging 18.8 minutes per game in the regular season after playing just 3.6 minutes per contest during the showcase cup portion of the year