Matthews totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Bulls' 115-108 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The Michigan product logged his highest minutes total since Jan. 21, but that still resulted in minimal production. Matthews hasn't scored more than two points in any of his last three appearances, and he's likely to remain in a modest role off the bench following the All-Star break.