Matthews did not score a point or attempt a shot in Sunday's 121-105 victory over Iowa.

Matthews played the final minute of Sunday's blowout, his third appearance with Windy City in the season's first five games. The 25-year-old has tallied eight points in six minutes of playing time this year, making three of his four shot attempts and going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He's not yet found regular playing time with Windy City and may find it difficult to get much playing time with Malcolm Hill and Dalen Terry back in the G League.