Matthews was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) but pulled down 12 rebounds and recorded a steal and block apiece across 29 minutes in Windy City's 119-112 win over Delaware on Saturday.

The 26-year-old wing logged his highest allotment of playing time since way back on Jan. 19, and although he was minimally involved offensively as usual, he was a force on the glass. Matthews' rebounding tally was his highest of the season by a relatively comfortable stretch, as he'd previously topped out at nine boards on Jan. 21.