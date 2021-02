Matthews recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes in Wednesday's 101-90 win over Lakeland.

Matthews has appeared in seven of the first nine games of the G League season, but he hasn't made much of an impact off the bench. He was unable to convert on either of his shots from beyond the arc Wednesday and is now averaging just 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over 18.4 minutes per contest this year.