Matthews tallied seven points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and a block in 14 minutes in Thursday's 99-97 loss to Ontario.

Matthews played seven of his 14 minutes in the fourth quarter and hoisted up four shots in the period -- making one. It was a rare opportunity for the 26-year-old as he had played only 15 minutes in eight appearances before Thursday.