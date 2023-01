Matthews produced six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 16 minutes in Saturday's 109-108 loss to Lakeland.

After playing sparingly in the showcase portion of the season, Matthews has received more consistent playing time in the regular season. While he's averaging 20.5 minutes per contest, he's provided little value and is averaging just 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while making 25.0 percent of his shots.