Charles Matthews: Suffers torn ACL
It was confirmed Sunday that Matthews has suffered a torn ACL, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear as to when Matthews suffered the injury, but he's expected to remain out at least until January. He still intends to leave Michigan and enter the 2019 NBA Draft, and his agent is optimistic that his client could be selected in the second round despite the injury, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com. Matthews is slated for surgery in the near future.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...