Charles Matthews: Suffers torn ACL

It was confirmed Sunday that Matthews has suffered a torn ACL, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear as to when Matthews suffered the injury, but he's expected to remain out at least until January. He still intends to leave Michigan and enter the 2019 NBA Draft, and his agent is optimistic that his client could be selected in the second round despite the injury, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com. Matthews is slated for surgery in the near future.

