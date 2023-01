Matthews furnished two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across 10 minutes in Windy City's 118-116 loss to Capital City on Friday.

Matthews' minutes have taken a significant hit the last two games, as he's logged just 25 in total over that pair of contests after playing at least 22 in each of previous three games. The Michigan product is averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 18.6 minutes in 12 games thus far this season.