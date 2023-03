Brown tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Brown grabbed a season-high 16 boards en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also blocked multiple shots for a second straight game and tied his season high with three swats.