Brown totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-107 win over Austin in the G League Showcase.

Brown finished with season highs in made threes, points, rebounds and steals during his best statistical performance of the G League campaign. Across 14 appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.