Brown mustered eight points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 loss to College Park.

Brown continues to play heavy minutes for Delaware, but he's scored in double figures just once over his past four appearances. On the season (42 games), he's averaging 13.1 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep, so a bounce-back performance should be coming soon for the 26-year-old.