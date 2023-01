Brown totaled 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Brown tied his season high with five made threes en route to his fifth game with at least 20 points. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds for a second straight contest and notched his third double-double of the year.