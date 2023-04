Brown posted nine points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

Brown had modest production during the Blue Coats' championship win, but he was an integral part of the team's postseason run. Across 51 G League appearances, the 26-year-old averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.