Brown notched 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Raptors 905.

Brown fell one rebound short of notching back-to-back double-doubles and logged a season-high three steals. Across seven appearances, the 25-year-old has averaged 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.