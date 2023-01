Brown posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to Long Island.

Brown scored in double figures for the seventh time over his past eight appearances and fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. Across 25 appearances, he's averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.