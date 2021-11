Brown recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Brown had recorded double-doubles in each of his first three G League appearances of the season, but he's fallen just short of the mark in each of the last two games. The 24-year-old is now averaging 19.4 points and 10.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per contest this year.