Brown posted 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over Maine.

Brown was efficient from the field and scored a season-high 26 points, marking his sixth 20-plus-point game of the campaign. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 13.4 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.