Brown posted 29 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Brown was efficient en route to a team- and season-high 29 points. Across 36 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 13.1 points while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three.