Brown tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Motor City.

Brown scored a team-high 19 points and extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games. He also recorded at least one block and one steal for the second time over his past three appearances.