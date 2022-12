Brown tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 127-119 loss to College Park.

Brown was efficient from the field en route to his seventh double-digit scoring outing of the campaign. Across 11 appearances, the 25-year-old is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.