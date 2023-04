Brown notched 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over Rio Grande.

Brown posted a double-double for a second consecutive game and for the fourth time over his past five appearances. The Blue Coats are one win away from being named the 2022-23 G League champs, and Brown's work on the glass is a big reason why.