Randle (groin) finished Thursday's game against the Cruise with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

Randle was able to make his season debut after missing time with a groin injury. He didn't appear to be on any type of minutes restriction and had a decent night from beyond the arc, though he didn't contribute much outside of the scoring department.