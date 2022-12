Randle tallied 21 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes Friday against Windy City.

Randle reached the 20-point threshold for the first time this season and did so with the help of a season-high five triples. The 29-year-old drilled 50.0 percent of his attempts from deep and also recorded his second block of the year.