The Magic are likely to sign Randle to a two-way contract, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Randle is currently playing with the Thunder's G League affiliate in Orlando, but the Magic are working toward adding him to the roster as a two-way player. The move would require the Magic to part ways with one of their current two-way players. Per Robbins, Frank Mason, who's currently nursing a groin injury, is the most likely player to be waived.