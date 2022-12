Randle totaled 36 points (14-16 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes Wednesday against the Stars.

Randle was nearly unstoppable in a 110-100 victory over Salt Lake City, leading the team in scoring with a perfect shooting performance from beyond the arc. Wednesday marked his best scoring night of the 2022-23 campaign and his first time reaching the 30-point threshold.